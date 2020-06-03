Press Release

June 3, 2020 Grace Poe's transcript on cell tower during the period of amendments

on "Bayanihan to Recover As One Act" bill Sen. Grace Poe: Now next, on cell towers, and I mention this because the President himself is serious about encouraging a hybrid sort of education modality; but in many places signal is really bad, so I think it's, when we say infrastructure, the first thing that comes to our mind is actually roads and bridges but it could also be other things, especially, when it comes to connectivity. So, on cell towers, on page 15, line 19, after the word infrastructure, insert the words 'particularly additional cell towers.' Section 3 (HH) shall now read as follows: 'undertaking measures in partnership with appropriate internet and communication service providers in the acceleration of the deployment of critical information and communications technology infrastructure, particularly adding cell towers, equipment software and wireless technologies, etc.' And the rationale behind this is that infrastructure can mean anything. We need to specify that additional cell towers are a priority because it is key to better internet access in the country. The Department of Information and Communications Technology already raised the lack of infrastructure citing that only about 20,000 towers have been built compared with Vietnam's 70,000. We thus need 50,000 additional cell sites. We need as many towers as we can which are compliant to safety and environmental standards. So, that's the rationale behind this. Just so we can give a final push to that very important initiative from the government if we are really serious about having better internet speed and clarity. That's all, Mr. President, thank you.(30) FOR REFERENCE: MEDIA RELEASE Office of Sen. Grace Poe May 31, 2020 Poe: Connectivity crucial for inclusive E-Learning Sen. Grace Poe urged President Rodrigo Duterte to call on all concerned national and local government officials to address all obstacles to the building of cell sites across the country--to pave the way for inclusive and reliable connectivity and e-learning for students even in far-flung areas amid the pandemic. "Nananawagan tayo sa ating Pangulo na pakilusin ang mga sanhi ng balakid sa pagtatayo ng mga kinakailangang imprastraktura para maabot ng makabagong edukasyon ang ating mga kabataang nangangarap na umunlad sa buhay (We appeal to the President to put to task all sources or causes of delay in the construction of the necessary infrastructure to enable us to connect effectively with our students who are aspiring for better lives)," the chairperson of the Senate committee on public services said. Earlier, the Department of Information and Communications Technology raised the lack of infrastructure in the country, citing that only about 20,000 towers have been built compared with Vietnam's 70,000. "We need as much towers as we can have, which are compliant to safety and environmental standards," said Poe, noting that around 50,000 cell sites have yet to be constructed. Poe said it is guaranteed in the Constitution that the State shall give priority to education and technology to "accelerate social progress and promote total human development." In a recent Speedtest Global Index, internet speed in the Philippines was still among the slowest at 21 mbps compared with the global average of 74.74 mbps, ranking it 110th out of 174 countries. Poe earlier supported an inclusive common cell tower policy that will enable competition leading to faster connectivity and lower rates. The senator hopes that the push of the President will help expedite the processes necessary to build connectivity, following his intervention in a number of issues raised by affected stakeholders. Poe is co-author of Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Act, which mandates local government units to streamline the approval of permits and licenses necessary for building cell towers. Essential telecommunications work, including the construction of cell sites, has been allowed even during the lockdown, under the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 guidelines. Poe also called on telcos and internet providers to partner with the government in supporting the online education of students amid the latter's lack of resources and tools. "Many children lack the most basic needs, including tools and resources to learn amid the pandemic. Our students need all the support so that no one is left behind," Poe said. "Ayaw nating lahat na masadlak sa kawalan ng kinabukasan at kapariwaraan ang ating mga kabataang kailangang manatili sa tahanan sa gitna ng pandemya. Tiyakin natin ang kanilang pag-usad sa kaalaman at kakayahan (We do not want our children to wallow in the lack of opportunities and make them more vulnerable to abuses. It is crucial to guarantee their increasing competitiveness in carving our country's future)," added Poe, a child advocate.