Press Release

June 3, 2020 On the President's Change of Heart in Abrogating the VFA More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/06/03/on-the-presidents-change-of-heart-in-abrogating-the-vfa/ First, just so it is clear where I'm coming from: I am not pro- or anti-American, as in actual fact, they took away my US visa a long time ago. Nor am I pro- or anti-Chinese since I have many friends in and out of Beijing. That said, the President's change of heart is a welcome development as far as defense and economic security of the country is concerned. The Philippines needs the Visiting Forces Agreement especially now that Chinese intrusions into our territory, particularly in the West Philippines Sea, have become commonplace. The last thing that we should lose is the balance of power that the USA, among other allies like Australia and other ASEAN neighbors, can provide to suit our national interest and territorial integrity. It is a no-brainer that we can't stand on our own and protect ourselves from harassment coming from those intrusions.