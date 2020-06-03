On the Non-Compensation of 32 Frontliners Who Died Battling COVID-19

It is totally unacceptable that the families of the 32 health workers who died due to COVID-19 have yet to receive the P1-million compensation, in clear violation of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

The P1-million compensation is the least the government owes the families of these 32 fallen heroes. It's in the law. The lack or absence of implementing rules and regulations should not be an excuse not to comply with the law.

It is not just the P1-million death compensation allowance which has retroactive application from Feb. 1, 2020 that is mandated under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. So are the following benefits, under Sec. 4 (d, e, f):

* Special Risk Allowance to government health workers;

* Free medical expenses to public and private health workers;

* P100,000 allowance to public and private health workers who get infected by the coronavirus in the line of duty.

This makes us wonder: How can we heal as one when they can't heal their own?