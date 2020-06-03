Press Release

June 3, 2020 Statement of Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon on the decision of the President to suspend the abrogation of the VFA "This sudden policy change is a welcome development. The unhampered implementation of the VFA will serve the interest of our country, particularly with regard to the preservation of our rights over parts of the West Philippine Sea. The abrupt abrogation of the VFA last February as initiated by the President - which was done amid the increasing aggressiveness and the bullying of China - is disadvantageous to us. What the country truly needs is a stable foreign policy that promotes our interest." "This turnaround does not affect the case that we filed before the Supreme Court. The petition we filed is for declaratory relief and mandamus where we asked the Supreme Court to uphold the power of the Senate over treaty termination. The fact that the VFA is reinstated will not render our case moot and academic. The case stands."