Dispatch from Crame No. 813:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Supplemental Reaction on the DFA suspension of VFA withdrawal

6/3/20

The suspension of the revocation of the VFA, while certainly a welcome move, only proves the whimsicality and arbitrariness of the unilateral presidential action of VFA abrogation.

As in the previous withdrawal from the Rome Statute / ICC, public or national interest was never factored in. Only the selfish, personal and capricious interests of an impulsive and unstable President.