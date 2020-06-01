Senate mourns passing of Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva

The Senate today adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of Bocaue, Bulacan Mayor Eleanor "Joni" Villanueva-Tugna who succumbed to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia last May 28, 2020 at the age of 42.

Joni was the sister of Sen. Joel Villanueva and daughter of Congressman and evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva.

Senate Resolution No. 433 was introduced by Majority Leader Migz Zubiri and Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Juan Edgardo Angara and Nancy Binay.

The resolution said Joni had worked tirelessly to bring affordable and quality health care to the people of Bocaue by pushing for the construction of its first ever public hospital.

She also spearheaded the rehabilitation of the Bocaue River, a 12-kilometer river in Bulacan which had been declared as biologically dead by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Joni was one of the first leaders to launch a mass testing program for front liners and Persons Under Investigations (PUI) in Bocaue in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to the resolution.

As mayor, Joni provided grocery items, including locally-produced salted dried fish and fresh vegetables from the Cordillera to her constituents.

"She was admired for her hands-on approach to managing the day-to-day operations of the municipal government during the pandemic, despite having been diagnosed with vasculitis in January this year, taking on tasks such as the repacking and distribution of relief goods," the resolution said.

Joni graduated cum laude with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Communication from the University of the Philippines in 1999 and completed her Master's degree in Business Administration from the Ateneo de Manila Graduate of School of Business in 2006. She served as Executive Director of the Jesus is Lord (JIL) Church, a religious organization founded by her father.