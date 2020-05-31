PRC TO DISTRIBUTE P3,500 COVID CASH GRANT TO MOST VULNERABLE IN NCR, OTHER PROVINCES

THE Philippine Red Cross is set to distribute cash grants to the most vulnerable residents of the National Capital Region and Bulacan who were hardest hit by the two-month enhanced community quarantine imposed in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, said that, initially, the humanitarian organization will distribute P3,500 each to 6,500 of the most vulnerable families from Quezon City, Manila, Marikina, Pasay, Las Pinas, San Juan, Mandaluyong, Rizal, Bulacan and Olongapo.

"This is only preliminary. Ultimately, ikakalat namin ito sa mga pinakanatamaan," he said.

The PRC chairman said that aside from the cash grant, the beneficiaries will also be provided with food relief packs, containing good for two weeks' supply.

"Maraming mga hindi nabibigyan ng ayuda, gaya ng mga bedspacers - hindi sila nabibigyan dahil nangungupahan lang sila at 'yung mga kasera nila o 'yung may-ari ng bahay ang nabibigyan. Target din naming yung mga marginalized vendors, drivers at 'yung mga 'no work, no pay' na empleyado," he said.

Gordon said PRC staff and volunteers will conduct an assessment to determine qualified beneficiaries for the P17-million assistance program.