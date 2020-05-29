Press Release

May 29, 2020 Tolentino urges government agencies to utilize existing infrastructure as bike lanes during community quarantine Administration Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino has filed a resolution calling all concerned government agencies to work closely in designating, developing and improving bicycle lanes in Metro Manila for the duration of the community quarantine. In his Senate Resolution No. 411, Tolentino urged the Department of Public Works and Highways to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to put up, and enhance bicycle lanes in the metropolis. During the hearing of Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals Innovation and future thinking, The Senator underscored that there are existing PUV and bus lanes within Metro Manila that are currently unused because of the suspension of public transportation which can be converted into bicycle lanes. By putting up more bicycle lanes, Tolentino said employees will be encouraged to travel to and from their work via bicycles. Tolentino has been pushing for bicycle as means of transportation, even putting up bicycle lanes along EDSA, during his tenure as MMDA chairman. "What we did was not experimental, taon yun ginamit. Signages buhay pa. We have to do away with the notion - adjust or experiment. Totoo na ito. The new normal. Bicycle is part of the innovation." He said. "Hindi na po magiging mahirap para sa inyo na ayusin po ang bicycle lanes natin, dahil may mga existing ordinance na rin po ang ilang siyudad tulad ng marikina, quezon city tungkol dito, kailangan nyo lang po i-revisit" Tolentino added. Tolentino said Filipinos are not new to using bicycles since 24 percent of the population own bicycles, while only six percent own cars, according to a study conducted by the Pew Research Center. "Encouraging Filipinos to ride their bicycles to work would greatly help address the impending transportation woes once the MECQ in Metro Manila is lifted." The lawmaker added. According to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFB), there will be over two million commuters that are expected to avail of public transportation in Metro Manila as it transitions to General Community Quarantine, said Tolentino.