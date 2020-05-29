Press Release

May 29, 2020 Sen. Revilla wants agricultural sector to be prioritized in economic recovery package In a joint hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance and Senate Committee on Economics held Friday, Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr. said it is important to prioritize the agricultural sector in the formulation of the economic recovery package being tackled by the Senate and Congress. This according to him is to ensure food production and security as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. "Since our agricultural workers are in the frontline of food security, they should benefit from social protection. We must also strengthen market linkages in the agricultural sector so that transaction costs are minimized," Revilla said. While eliciting inputs from the farming and fishing sectors, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Director General Dr. Charito B. Plaza shared her agency's projects and programs but the veteran legislator, after thanking the PEZA, said his main concern was to hear from the representatives of the sector directly. Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) Chairperson Ka Daning Ramos thanked Revilla for supporting their concerns regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to their sector. Ramos proposed several measures which may help revive the country's agricultural sector, including a stimulus package of P15,000 subsidy for production, and cash assistance of P10,000 monthly for two months for 9.7 million farmers. Revilla particularly supported the proposal for a zero-interest program amounting to P25,000 for each of the three million marginalized farmers, fisherfolks and agricultural workers in the country. Bong Revilla ensured that he will support the agricultural sector to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that food security and production of the country will not be hampered. "Napakahalaga po ng agrikultura at food security kaya binibigyan natin ng tugon ito. Hindi namin kayo pababayaan. Nandito kami para tugunan ang inyong pangangailangan," Revilla said.