Press Release

May 29, 2020 IMEE: MONITOR PRICES OF ONLINE LEARNING TOOLS Senator Imee Marcos called on the government to monitor the prices of digital tools necessary for online learning when classes resume in August. Marcos said many students may end up lagging behind their lessons or giving up learning online altogether, if budget constraints prevent them from buying new equipment needed under the new normal, like mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and pocket wifi units. "If gadgets for online learning are too pricey, how will parents be able to afford them? We need to help students continue their education by reducing the prices of such gadgets," Marcos explained. The senator also warned businessmen against exorbitant pricing due to the higher demand expected for such gadgets, urging them to offer student discounts or longer installment plans instead. "The government should closely monitor prices of mobile phones and other electronic devices and send profiteers to jail if found to have taken advantage of students," Marcos said.