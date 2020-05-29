Dispatch from Crame No. 806:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Congratulatory Message for the 2020 Amnesty International Philippines Ignite Awardees

5/29/20

My hearty congratulations to this year's highly esteemed Ignite Awardees of Amnesty International Philippines!

It is well and truly earnt for Bro. Armin Luistro and the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) to receive AI Philippines' prestigious accolade for individual and organization categories, respectively.

Even before the pandemic, they have shown courage, conviction and outstanding efforts as truth seekers, freedom fighters, and human rights defenders.

My special thanks goes to Bro. Armin for his unceasing support in calling for my freedom and vindication as part of the Committee for the Freedom of Leila M. de Lima. Thank you for being a true friend and ally in championing the best interests of our people, especially the less fortunate.

I also congratulate the awardees of the Young Outstanding Human Rights Defender, Lorenzo Miguel Relente, and Art that Matters for Literature, Michael David Tan. May you continue to inspire many of our countrymen in fighting for genuine transformation, social justice, and civil liberties.

To AI: My heartfelt gratitude for your concern on my plight, for your steadfast solidarity on our shared causes, and for your faithful service as a beacon of light and hope during this dark period for humanity.

Again, congratulations and mabuhay to all the awardees!

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 806 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_806)