POE ON QUARANTINE TRANSITION:

We must not let our guard down even with the transition to general community quarantine.

The national and local government should be present every step of the way to set and implement clear protocols on how our people will deal with the new normal.

Crucial to the resumption of more economic activities is public transportation which is the backbone of urban mobility.

Sa mga pampublikong sasakyan lamang umaasa ang ating mga ordinaryong manggagawa para makarating sa kanilang pinagtatrabahuhan.

We expect that transport authorities have by now devised systems to deep clean the PUVs to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

Ensuring a more sustainable public transport system is our aim as we continue to deal with this crisis.