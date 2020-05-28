De Lima bewails discovery of another underground COVID-19 clinic for Chinese patients

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has bewailed the recent discovery of another underground and unlicensed medical facility catering exclusively to COVID-19 patients in Makati City.

The discovery of the said COVID-19 clinic last May 26 happened less than a week after authorities have raided a makeshift medical facility catering to Chinese patients inside the Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Special Economic Zone in Zambales.

"How many more are there such illegal facilities which are under the radar or our health system and with unreported COVID-19 cases, a situation which impacts heavily, and alarmingly, on government's over-all response vs. COVID-19?" she asked in her Dispatch from Crame No. 804.

Based on media reports, authorities found medicines, syringes, and equipment for coronavirus testing, most of which had Chinese labels, during the recent raid in Makati.

It was also reported that the underground clinic lacks business permit while the Chinese doctor working there had no license to practice in the Philippines.

Prior to the police raid of illegal medical clinics in Makati and Zambales, it may be recalled that the local government of Parañaque also discovered an illegal health facility exclusive for Chinese nationals where unregistered medicines for COVID-19 and sexually transmitted diseases were said to be found last April.

De Lima, a former justice secretary, lamented how the Duterte administration continues to turn a blind eye to the wicked acts involving Chinese nationals and their enablers.

"As usual, when it comes to Chinese shenanigans or nefarious acts, tahimik lang yung top man sa Malacañang sa bagay na ito. Very enraging!" she said.

In her Dispatch from Crame No. 800, De Lima said she believes that the rise of these illegal hospitals aim to circumvent detection of COVID-19 infection among Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) workers and shield Mr. Duterte from public outrage for allowing the reopening of POGOs.