Press Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto

Gov't officials reminded: Avoid pronouncements that cause GCQ - general confusion and questions

Kung maaari po sana na anumang bagong alituntunin sa traffic, lalo na sa coding sa Metro Manila, ay maipahiwatig sa lengwaheng simple at madaling maintidihan.

Maiiwasan din ang pagkalito ng mga motorista kung ang isasapubliko ay ang mga aprubado, buo at pinal na mga patakaran.

Kung ang mga ito ay pinapanday at pinag-uusapan pa lang, huwag na munang ilabas ng patingi-tingi para maiwasan ang kalituhan.

Traffic rules, like traffic signs on the road, must be simple and easy to understand. Tentative rules released by installment only create confusion among residents of a megapolis where commuting is a daily struggle and whose daily lives revolve around surmounting road traffic.

In general, quarantine rules and regulations, especially those on health, mobility, social assistance must be communicated clearly to the man on the street.

Trial balloons, thought balloons, thinking-out-loud moments run counter to the need for clarity of messages coming from the government.

People tasked to implement and explain rules, more so those who wield bullhorns, should avoid making ambiguous pronouncements that only lead to GCQ - general confusion and questions.