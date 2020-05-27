On the Appointment of Wilkins Villanueva as PDEA Director General

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/05/27/on-the-appointment-of-wilkins-villanueva-as-pdea-director-general/

Director General-designate Wilkins Villanueva is such one good and professional officer who is fit for the job, having a long career in drug enforcement.

The President couldn't have appointed a more qualified head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, having served our country for nearly 20 years with the Philippine National Police Narcotics Group and with the PDEA.

With the challenge of going after drug personalities amid the new normal posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he indeed has his work cut out for him.

I look forward to working with him, being the Senate Finance Subcommittee Chair and Sponsor of the PDEA and Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) budgets, among others.