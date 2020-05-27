Press Release

May 27, 2020 Government should implement EVOSS Law now-- Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian has pressed the Department of Energy (DOE) to start implementing the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) Law to ensure that the permitting process of power generation, transmission, and distribution in the Philippines will remain unimpeded as the country remains in quarantine. Gatchalian, who is the principal author of the EVOSS Law at the Senate, stressed the importance of the law especially during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic since it is an online process of completing requirements of energy-related projects. Gatchalian further explained it will operate as a virtual storage of integrated shared services of all government offices, including Government Owned and Controlled Corporations (GOCC's) and Local Government Units (LGUs), involved in the process of power generation, transmission or distribution. Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, called on all agencies involved to start the contactless processes and approvals through an online system so that the people will not be compelled to be physically present in all agencies for the necessary permits they need. "Sa panahon ngayon na ang lahat ay dapat may social distancing, malaki ang maitutulong ng EVOSS Law upang tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pag proseso ng mga energy-related permits dahil ang lahat ng ito ay maaring i-proseso online. EVOSS is the perfect tool for new normal. I will make sure that this law will be implemented," Gatchalian said during Friday's Joint Congressional Energy Commission. "The spirit of the EVOSS law is really to get rid of the red tape in the energy sector by promoting a faster, practical, and simplified process to ensure the quality, reliability and security of energy and expedite the process of supply to meet the country's demand in a timely manner even during extraordinary times such as pandemics," the senator said. EVOSS was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on March 8, 2019.