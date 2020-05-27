Dispatch from Crame No. 804:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's reaction to the discovery of another underground COVID-19 clinic catering exclusively to Chinese patients

Another underground COVID-19 hospital or clinic catering exclusively to Chinese patients (possibly POGO workers) was discovered yesterday in Makati.

How many more are there such illegal facilities which are under the radar or our health system and with unreported COVID-19 cases, a situation which impacts heavily, and alarmingly, on government's over-all response vs. COVID-19?

As usual, when it comes to Chinese shenanigans or nefarious acts, tahimik lang yung top man sa Malacañang sa bagay na ito.

Very enraging!