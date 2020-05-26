Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on media queries

re DoH Sec. Duque and purchase of pricey PPEs

"I am not surprised if it's business as usual and the plunder of people's money continues.

Those who have been involved in corruption and wrongdoing are tolerated and not punished. The Administration did the same to Siñas, Faeldon, Tulfo, Albayalde, Calida, Aguirre, and others.

Filipinos are forced to go hungry, without food, without jobs but corruption persists in the face of a pandemic?

We will still push for a Senate investigation into the overpriced testing kits and testing machines. Did somebody earn off it and if yes, who? Is there collusion among the DoH, DBM, PhilHealth and other agencies?

These should be exposed because the life and safety of millions of our people are put in danger and are swapped for overpriced health equipment."