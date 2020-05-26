PRC designates special desk in call center for result follow up

Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, disclosed that to ensure that the public can easily get their COVID-19 test results, a special desk has been designated at the PRC's COVID -19 call center for follow ups on results.

Gordon said this is to ensure that the results will reach the person who was tested at the earliest possible time, noting that there were cases where the person who was tested did not receive the result at all.

"Dun sa aming COVID hotline 1158, maglalagay ako ng area diyan na pwede kayong tumawag, ive-verify lang naming kung kayo 'yun, at sasabihin namin sa inyo kung positive kayo o negative kayo," he said.

The PRC chairman said that after the caller's name has been verified on the list, he or she could give a contact number and the email address where the result could be sent.

"Puwedeng tumawag ang mga na-test sa 1158 at hahanapin namin ang pangalan niyo dun, kung ibigay niyo email niyo at cellphone number, at pagkatapos papadala namin sa email niyo ang result na certified ng aming mga doktor sa Red Cross," he said in an interview.