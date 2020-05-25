POE EXPECTS NEW MERALCO BILL TO ADDRESS CONSUMER WOES:

We rely on the commitment of Meralco to issue anew detailed electricity billings reflecting actual consumption, which is the only credible basis for the charges consumers must pay. (Aasahan natin ang pangako ng Meralco na maglalabas sila ng panibagong billing ng kuryente na wasto at ayon sa aktuwal na konsumo.)

The public should not be made to shell out lump-sum payments for unjust estimates or conjectures. (Hindi dapat agarang pagbayarin ang publiko ng buong bill na walang makatarungang basehan.)

The electricity bill should be accurate, fair and clear. (Ang anumang sisingilin ay marapat lamang na tama, patas at klaro.)

No lights in homes should go off for those who have yet to receive Meralco's promised bill clearly specifying charges and installment dues. (Tiyakin nating walang tahanang hindi pa napapadalhan ng detalyadong huhulugang bill ang mawawalan basta-basta ng kuryente.)