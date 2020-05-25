Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Liberal Party president, on the shelling in Maguindanao on Eid'l Fitr

"Binigo natin si Aslamiya, 10 years old, at Asnaida Tambak, 7 years old. They were killed in the senseless mortal shelling attack yesterday, May 24, on Eid'l Fitr, in Maguindanao.

Kinokondena natin ang lahat ng uri ng karahasan na nakakapanakit o pumapatay, lalong-lalo na ng mga bata.

In the feast of Eid'l Fitr when we should have been joining our Muslim brothers and sisters in peace, there is violence once again.

Ngayon, iisa ang ating kalaban, ang pandemyang COVID-19. Acts to incite terror and harm innocent civilians in an already turbulent time are heartless and must not be tolerated.

We join the call for the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission to open an investigation at the soonest possible time to get to the bottom of this attack.

We support the Bangsamoro Government in seeking justice for the victims. Our office is willing to extend any assistance needed for the investigation and extend assistance to them.

Katarungan para kay Aslamiya and Asnaida!