On the Possible Easing of Quarantine Restrictions on Business Activities in Metro Manila

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/05/25/on-the-possible-easing-of-quarantine-restrictions-on-business-activities-in-metro-manila/

Considering that the economy is reeling from a prolonged lockdown which directly affects not only individual and family income but the country's revenue collections as well, thus draining the coffers like an open faucet, it is wise for our policy makers to ease up the restrictions currently being imposed.

As long as physical distancing and other protocols are strictly observed and enforced by authorities, I support this latest plan to allow business activities to resume, even on a limited scale.

Having said that, I hope the finer details of the decision to ease the quarantine restrictions would be based on sound data, and not just that of the Department of Health, whose limitations in handling data may potentially lead to wrong decisions. After all, we all do want to stay alive even during a lockdown.