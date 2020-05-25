Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Reports that President Duterte is Scouting for Health Secretary Francisco Duque's Replacement

The government should decide soon because while it is difficult to change horses midstream, it is equally difficult of the health bureaucracy to be left hanging on the fate of its leader. Sa mga nagawang pagkakamali ng kasalukuyang Health Secretary, nawawala ang tiwala ng publiko sa anti-COVID-19 response ng gobyerno. Kung siya man ay papalitan, we need someone who can inspire and rally people behind government's efforts against the virus.

But the problem is bigger than the current health secretary. There is an institutional and systems failure that goes beyond one person. The drastic and urgent overhaul and improvement called for by the Universal Healthcare Law and other health laws should immediately be put into action to allow us to more effectively respond to COVID-19.

Beyond sacrificial lambs, collective political leadership is required to shepherd our nation out of this crisis.