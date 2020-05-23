Press Release

May 23, 2020 LAPID BILL PROPOSES MORATORIUM ON RENTAL PAYMENT AND EVICTION DURING DISASTERS, EMERGENCIES Senator Manuel " Lito" M. Lapid has filed Senate Bill No. 1525 which proposes to put a moratorium on the enforcement of payment of all fees, charges and costs relating to the rental of residential units, for the duration of a declared national and local state of calamity and for 30 days upon termination of such State of Calamity or Emergency. The bill also seeks to provide moratorium on evictions for the same period regardless of the cause, except when a lessee/sublessee perpetrates a criminal act that threatens the life, limb and property of the lessor, sublessor or owner, other tenants or staff of the property in which the residential unit is located. Senator Lapid believes the measure, once it passes into law will ensure adequate protection and assistance to the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged sectors of our society especially in times of disasters and calamities. "Kakambal na ng bawat kalamidad at trahedya na humahagupit sa ating bansa ang matinding tama sa ekonomiya. Gaya na lamang ng nararanasan nating COVID 19 pandemic ngayon na nauwi sa pagsasara ng maraming negosyo at pagsuspinde ng maraming trabaho kaya marami sa ating mga kababayang ang walang kita at walang pagkukunan ng pambayad ng renta. Marapat lang na siguruhing hindi sila mapapaalis sa kanilang mga nirerentahang bahay sa panahong hindi pa nila kayang magbayad dahil na rin sa umiiral na State of Calamity o Emergency," Lapid said. The proposed measure plans to cover disasters and other kinds of emergencies which are national in scope as declared through a State of Calamity or State of National Emergency by the President. The moratorium will also cover State of Calamity or Emergency declared in provinces, cities and municipalities. The moratorium on rental fees shall be implemented on residential units referring to apartments, houses, dormitories, rooms and bedspaces. "Sa pang-araw-araw na gastusin pa lang, marami na ang kapos at hindi halos makaahon sa utang. Kaya doble hirap ang pinagdadaanan ng ating mga kababayan sa panahon ng mga kalamidad. Malaking bagay na sa panahon ng mga pagsubok na ito ay hindi na muna kailangang alalahanin ng publiko ang pagbabayad ng renta sa bahay. Para na rin mapagtuunan nila ng pansin ang ibang pangunahing pangangailangan gaya ng pagkain, gamot at ang pag-ahon mula sa matinding epekto ng kalamidad, Lapid added. The bill also cites that the benefit of the moratorium on rental payment and on eviction may be applied to commercial or office space rental or Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the discretion of the Secretary of Department of Trade and Industry. This, as he/she takes in consideration the fact of closure/shutting down of businesses, community quarantine orders, or any other circumstance that may hamper their operations during calamities and emergencies.