Tolentino urges CHED to develop inter-university cooperation between SUCs, private colleges

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) should implement an inter-university cooperation between universities and colleges (SUCs) in the midst of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Administration Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino broached the idea during the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing on the updates regarding the fight against COVID-19.

Tolentino called on CHED chairperson Prospero de Vera to find ways on how to adopt an inter-university collaboration where a student from an SUC can take up or continue his or her course in a nearby college or university.

"Kung ako po ay isang estudyante ngayon pasukan na nag-aaral sa UP Los Banos at kumukuha ng BS Agriculture, pero ako ay taga-Guimaras. Sa panukala natin, puwede nang manatili ang isang estudyante sa Guimaras at ipagpatuloy ang kanyang pag-aaral doon ng BS Agriculture ngunit ang credit niya ay mapupunta sa UP Los Banos," Tolentino explained.

"Sa ganitong paraan, hindi na siya aalis sa Guimaras, na ngayo'y COVID-free pa rin, at pupunta ng Luzon para mag-aral," he added.

Tolentino said De Vera, as CHED chairperson, is empowered to forge partnerships between private and state universities and colleges regarding course credits of students while the country deals with the pandemic.

"As CHED chairman, you can initiate the formulation of structures and new rules regarding inter-university partnerships while we try to weather this deadly virus," Tolentino told De Vera.

De Vera said he has been pushing for this initiative since he assumed office, but this could gain more support as the country's education system adapts to the new normal.

"Matagal ko na pong pinu-push ito, baka sakaling dahil sa COVID ay mas makumbinsi natin ang mas marami na gumawa nito lalo na dahil papasok tayo sa flexible learning system," said De Vera.

As chairman of the board of regents of all SUCs in the country, Tolentino said De Vera can easily convince these schools to enter into agreements.

"Meron din kayong moral high ground para makipagkasundo sa mga pribadong pamantasan. Hindi na po kailangan baguhin ang batas dahil may solid legal grounds po kayo Chairman De Vera," said Tolentino, referring to Republic Act No. 8292 or the "Higher Education Modernization Act of 1997".