Press Release

May 22, 2020 GORDON CLARIFIES GUIDELINES ON HOW TO AVAIL OF PRC'S COVID TEST To enlighten the public on how to avail of the COVID-19 testing services of the Philippine Red Cross, Senator Richard J. Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, issued guidelines for the process. Gordon said the test costs P4,000 for individual walk-ins and companies or agencies that would want their employees tested if the swabbing will be performed by PRC's swabbers. He added that there will be an additional fee of P500 if a certification will be issued. "All you have to do is call our COVID hotline 1158 to have your test scheduled and to fill up the case investigation form. You will also be given information on how to pay and other details. I must remind everyone that the forms must be filled up properly with correct details to facilitate the release of your results," he said. The PRC chairman also reminded PhilHealth members that in order to reimburse their payment from the health insurer, they would have to submit the necessary documents to the PhilHealth first before they get tested. "Once you paid for your test, you won't be able to reimburse it from PhilHealth," he stressed. Acceptable modes of payment are thru Paymaya, G-Cash or direct deposits or fund transfer. Cash payments would have to be made at least two days before the scheduled test. Once payment has been made and validated, the PRC's Treasury will issue an official receipt and the test schedule will be sent thru e-mail. The e-mailed schedule should be shown at the checkpoints to ensure passage. Gordon said test results will be sent by e-mail once the test had been validated by a medical technician.