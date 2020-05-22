Dispatch from Crame No. 800:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the Discovery of Illegal Medical Facilities Catering Only for Chinese Nationals amid COVID-19 Pandemic

5/22/20

First in Parañaque; now inside Fontana Leisure Park in Pampanga. How many of these underground hospitals and pharmacies catering only to Chinese nationals -- possibly for COVID-infected POGO workers as was the case in Parañaque -- are operating right under government's very nose?

Kataka-taka namang magsulputang animo'y kabute ang mga ito sa mismong bakuran natin nang hindi alam ng gobyerno na sya namang protektor ng POGO. May secret jail na sa tokhang, may secret hospital pa sa mga Chinese. Ano-ano pa kayang mga sikreto mayroon ang gobyernong ito?

What these illegal hospitals obviously aim is to circumvent detection of what now is a clear indication of COVID-19 infection among POGO workers, and to hide the truth from the public so that Duterte, who allowed the reopening of POGO, and under this cover-up, would be shielded from public outrage. Kung hindi pa 'yan galawang sindikato, ewan ko na kung ano pa.

Kaya pala walang napapaulat na kaso ng COVID-19 sa hanay ng POGO, dahil sadyang itinatago at kung saan-saan dinadalang palihim ang mga maysakit. At ang pinagdadalhan ay mga lugar pa na malapit sa komunidad.

This is not only an alarming attempt to underreport COVID-19 cases and to further compromise the ongoing medical response -- which at present is already problematic -- but also another instance of the government putting at greater risk the public health and safety just for POGO's continued operations. Para lang mamayagpag ang POGO, kahit ipahamak ang mga Pilipino. Hindi ito katanggap-tanggap!

All these suggest impunity for these Chinese operators and connivance with some government personalities, if not outright protection from higher office, possibly as high there in Malacañang. Ano bang mayroon sa mga sindikato at sugarol na ito at napaka-inutil ng gobyerno laban sa kanila?

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 800 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_800)