Press Release

May 21, 2020 Gordon thanks Honda Philippines for donating 104 motorcycles Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, commended Honda Philippines for donating 104 units of motorcycles, adding that the donation would be very useful for the Red Cross' COVID-19 operations, blood services and other humanitarian operations. Gordon, accompanied by PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla and Assistant Secretary General Ramon Murillo, accepted the donation from Mr. Susumu Mitsuishi, president of Honda Philippines, Inc., and other company executives. "We are very grateful to Honda Philippines for making this donation. These motorcycles will be very useful in our humanitarian operations. We will use them to deliver blood to those who need blood but cannot come to our blood banks to get them. We can also use them in our COVID operations to collect samples. When there are other disasters like earthquakes, they can be used to conduct rapid assessment of damaged areas. Maraming gamit ito kaya nagpapasalamat kami ng husto sa Honda," he said. For his part, Mitsuishi said they chose the Red Cross as recipient for the donation because they believe in the Red Cross, adding that they are always glad to partner with the humanitarian organization. "We are always glad to donate to the Red Cross because we believe in it and because they really work," he said.