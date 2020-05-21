Press Release

May 21, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 799:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on DOH corruption issue;

overpriced medical supplies and equipment Amidst a medical crisis of epic proportions, where the survival of the entire nation depends largely on a public health response, it is at the height of shamelessness when the very government agency tasked to steer the health sector is the very entity that has allowed possible corruption to creep through the system. Procuring overpriced PPEs and supplies in the face of countless complaints from health frontliners who are crying for protection is top level malfeasance during this pandemic. Labis na nakapagtataka kung paano niyo nasisikmurang ipangalandakan sa inyong mga press briefings ang dami at halaga ng mga supplies at equipment na diumano ay inyong nabili na habang nagmamakaawa at nagsusumamo ang mga medical frontliners natin para sa protective gear. Due to limited supply, the Philippine General Hospital announced that it will limit PPE rations to three per week per person. Dahil dito napipilitan ang ating health workers na tipirin ang paggamit ng kanilang PPE o kaya ulitin ang paggamit nito sa kabila ng panganib na maaaring maidulot ng ganitong gawain. On top of that, there are reports that requests for tests from health workers exposed to COVID-19 positive patients and those showing symptoms are being refused either for lack of testing kits or due to backlogs in our testing centers. You bought PPE sets at 1,800 pesos each from China while VP Leni Robredo was able to tap local manufacturers and suppliers, and procure PPE sets at only 400 pesos each! Nakakagalit na sa gitna ng pagpe-press release ng DOH ng mga "achievements" nito, eh ayan ang pinaka-malinaw na ebidensya na may posibleng anomalyang kumukulo na at pumuputok na - at the expense of medical frontliners no less! While the country's coffers are quickly drying up, while the health sector is struggling to hold the line, here is the DOH surrounded with corruption allegations yet again. Bakit natin kailangan bumili ng napakamahal na mga PPE from China samantalang marami nang naiulat na mga produkto ng China na depektibo at mapanganib? Kailangang magpaliwanag ng ating DOH ukol sa mga ulat na ito. Our people have suffered and placed our survival in the hands of our government. If we are to "heal as one", we need our government to be transparent and accountable. (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 799 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._799)