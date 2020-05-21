Press Release

May 21, 2020 Dela Rosa pushes for incentives and benefits for health workers in the private sector Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is pushing to provide necessary benefits for the health workers in the private sector who, together with our public health workers, are now considered our modern day heroes especially in pursuing their duties and battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In his Senate Bill No. 1534 or "An Act Providing for Incentives and Benefits for Health Workers in the Private Sector, Appropriating Funds Therefor, and for Other Purposes" filed on May 18, 2020, Dela Rosa said that while health workers in the private sector are not as many in number as those who work in government hospitals, making up 35% or 66,433 out of 189,294 total health care workers based on DOH's 2019 data, they deserve ample benefits and incentives considering the same sacrifice they offer to ensure the best of health for all Filipinos. "In a line of work which is service oriented, there should be no distinction as to whether a health worker is public and private. Health care transcends all social statuses," he added. Dela Rosa recalled that last March 11, the World Health Organization formally declared the dreaded COVID-19 as a pandemic. The Philippines immediately implemented the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) for the country's largest island and everyone was ordered to strictly stay at home, except those whose jobs are considered 'essential', at the top of which are the health care workers. In light of the pandemic, Dela Rosa highlighted, "while public health workers are protected by Republic Act 7305 or the "Magna Carta for Public Health Workers", those who work for private health institutions seem to have nowhere and no one to turn to except their employers." With this, Dela Rosa is proposing the following Incentives and Benefits for Private Health Workers: 1. Health Workers Allowance of up to P5,000.00 per month

2. Special Risk Allowance equivalent to a maximum of 25% of monthly basic salary for those who have great exposure to occupational risks;

3. Subsistence Cash Allowance of not less than P75.00 per meal when they rendered actual work;

4. Living Quarters' Allowance which may be in cash or in kind, for those who are required to stay in or near hospital premises;

5. Cash benefit of P100,000.00 for health workers who may be injured or may contract any disease while in the performance of their duties; and cash benefit of P1,000,000.00 for health workers who may die while performing their duty Dela Rosa emphasized, "Health workers and their well-being are essential factors in protecting the people's right to health. Laws protecting the welfare of health workers must be afforded to all health workers regardless as to whether they are publicly or privately employed".