Press Release

May 21, 2020 Transcript of Sen Nancy Binay's Manifestation on DOH Sec Francisco Duque III's statement that asymptomatic cases cannot transmit Covid-19 Mr. President, can I just make a short manifestation? Thank you. Kahapon noong tinanong ko si Sec. Duque tungkol sa transmission ng walang sintomas pero positive sa Covid-19. Ang sagot niya: hindi sila nakakahawa ayon sa WHO. Sobrang nakakabahala, Mr. President, kung ang Secretary of Health na mismo ang nagsasabi ng maling info tungkol sa Covid-19. Hindi po sinabi ng World Health Organization na hindi nakakahawa ang mga walang symptoms ng Covid. In the website of WHO, ito po ang kanilang sinabi. Sa Situation Report 73 dated April 2 on Asymptomatic Traansmission. Ang sabi po nila: "There are few reports of laboratory confirmed cases who are truly asymptomatic, and to date, there has been no documented asymptomatic transmission. This does not exclude the possibility that it may occur." Sa Q&A naman po on coronaviruses, sabi ng WHO: "Some reports have indicated that people with no symptoms can transmit the virus. It is not known yet how often it happens." Iyon lang po. Salamat, Mr. President.