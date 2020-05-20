Press Release

May 20, 2020 Statement of Senator Cynthia Villar on the Webex meeting Clarification on the Webex meeting The middle class are the backbone of the Philippine economy and I recognize the workers' contributions to the country and their families. The intention of my questions yesterday was to clarify reports about the middle class workers who remain employed but have been included as among the beneficiaries of the Social Amelioration Program of the government. Congress has intended the SAP funds to benefit the poor and the unemployed. Lawmakers made sure that we were clear about the targeted beneficiaries of the cash assistance. The workers who continue to receive their salaries during the quarantine were excluded as eligible beneficiaries because they did not lose their income even amid the strict quarantine setup. My statements during the hearing yesterday was not in any manner meant to be an affront to the hardworking middle class of the country. I might have framed my questions and statements in such a manner that made it seem I was insensitive to the plight of the middle income sector. I am NOT. I am concerned and I lookout for the welfare of the middle income workers. If I have offended anyone with my statements, I humbly apologize.