GRACE POE ON SPECIAL SESSION:

We support the government's move to provide more funds to combat and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

We have to ensure that adequate funds are earmarked for social assistance. These funds need to reach the poorest of the poor, not only in Luzon, but all over the country.

We need to support our frontline healthcare workers, who are now dealing with the impact of the disease.

We should also extend assistance to affected entrepreneurs and businesses which are bearing the weight of the inactivity of the economy.

As part of our mandate, we will continue to perform our oversight function to ensure that these funds will benefit the people.

We are pulling out all the stops to make sure that the people remain healthy, supported, and safe.