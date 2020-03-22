Press Release

March 22, 2020 Bong Go appeals to GSIS to help ease burden of Filipinos through early release of pensions, waiving of penalties, and granting emergency loans Amid the ongoing crisis due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go appealed to the Government Service Insurance System on Saturday, March 21, to help ease the burden of Filipinos, especially the institution's members and pensioners. Go, the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, requested GSIS to waive penalties for delayed remittances, release pensions early and grant emergency loans. "Hinihiling ko sa pamunuan ng GSIS na tulungan ang ating mga kababayan. Kung maaari ay bigyan ng palugit ang pagbabayad ng contributions. Huwag na munang maningil ng penalties. Dahil sa community quarantine, maraming finance units ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno ang nahihirapang gumalaw ngayon. Tulungan natin silang maibsan ang kanilang mga problema," Go said. He added, "Kung maaari din sana, i-release nang mas maaga ang mga pension. Ayon sa mga datos, mas mataas ang fatality rate ng mga matatandang nahawaan ng COVID-19. Kailangan nating tulungan ang ating mga retirees na makaiwas at makapaghanda sa sakit." "Kung mayroon namang sapat na pondo o kung maaaring gawan ng paraan, sana ay mabigyan ang mga miyembro ng GSIS ng pagkakataon na makapag-apply ng emergency loan. Kahit may suweldo pa rin sila ngayon, kailangan nila ng dagdag na pondo para alagaan ang pamilya." The Senator shared that he has personally communicated his appeal to GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Macasaet. "Handa naman daw tumulong ang GSIS. Nagmamalasakit sila sa kanilang mga members, pensioners at beneficiaries," Go said. "Macasaet confirmed that they are ready to release pensions earlier and they will not penalize agencies which might be late with their remittances. For emergency loans, pinag-aaralan na nila nang mabuti paano gawin, pero may pondo naman," the Senator added. He has made similar appeals to other government agencies as well. On March 17, he requested the Department of Finance and the Bureau of Internal Revenue to extend the deadline for the filing of Annual Income Tax Returns after BIR released a memorandum circular stating that the deadline would be on April 15, the usual schedule. On March 18, DOF and BIR granted such appeal and stated that they would release the new guidelines soon. Go also appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide assistance to the vulnerable sectors of the society, such as persons with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women, solo parents, and indigent indigenous peoples, as well as informal economy workers such as PUVs and tricycle drivers, among others. The agency is currently considering Go's request. Go also commended the Department of Budget and Management for the joint circular they released with the Commission on Audit which temporarily allows agencies to compensate contractual and job order workers during the lockdown period as an exception to the 'no work, no pay' principle for this occasion only. "Gawin natin ang lahat ng pwede nating gawin sa panahong ito. Kailangang maging mapagmalasakit ang mga ahensiya ng ating gobyerno, at tiyakin natin na lahat ng sektor ng lipunan ay protektado. Kailangan nating maibsan ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ng ating mga kababayan dahil sa sitwasyong ating kinakaharap ngayon," Go added.