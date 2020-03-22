Press Release

March 22, 2020 MESSAGE ON WORLD WATER DAY Today, we join the international community in the observance of World Water Day and in taking action to achieve our collective goal of ensuring access to safe and adequate water, while guaranteeing sanitation for all. Access to water is a basic human right, not just a privilege of the wealthy few. We have a big task at hand: To provide sustainable supply to the millions of Filipinos who still do not have access to safe and clean water. This is especially needed during this time of global health crisis, when washing hands and good personal hygiene are among the best practices to fight and contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Paano malalabanan ang sakit, kung wala na ngang tubig na pamatid uhaw, ay wala ring panghugas ng kamay? We call on the concerned government agencies and private concessionaires to do their part in addressing water scarcity. We do not want to repeat the past mistakes or negligence of not providing an ample warning for water shortage that could have easily been mitigated or avoided if the families were properly informed. Governments and leaders around the world should also work double time in developing and implementing humane projects and infrastructure that can facilitate the supply of water and reduce the harmful effects of climate change. Tandaan po sana natin ang halaga ng tubig bilang bukal ng buhay. Alalahanin natin ang ating mga kababayan na nagkakapaltos ang paa at nagkakandakuba sa layo ng nilalakad, makapag-igib lang ng tubig. Sa bawat basura o duming itinatapon sa mga ilog at estero, isipin natin ang peligrong hatid nito sa panahon ng sakuna gaya ng pagbaha at delubyo. Sa halip na pagsasayang at pagkakait sa mas nangangailangan, hayaan naman nating umagos sa matagal nang mga nagdurusa ang pag-asa para sa isang marangal na pamumuhay. (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 22 March 2020