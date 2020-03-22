REPORT TO OUR PEOPLE

Statement of Sen. Pia S. Cayetano

Chair, Ways and Means

Chair, Sustainable Dev't Goals, Innovation, and Futures Thinking

On Saturday, March 21, I went to Malacañang to discuss the urgent legislation needed in the time of COVID-19. A lot of people live day-to-day and the loss of income hits them the hardest.

We will work towards legislation that will make available P200 billion, mostly as financial assistance to the 16 million families - mostly coming from the informal sector like street and market vendors, agri workers etc., to allow them to buy food and other essentials.

We also discussed the funds available for medical supplies and equipment.

We ended the day with hope knowing that we can beat COVID-19 if we all work together. God bless and protect the Philippines and our people.