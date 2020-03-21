Press Release

March 21, 2020 PH RED CROSS PROVIDES MEDICAL TENT FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS IN QUEZON CITY Amid the rising number of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the Philippines, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), chaired by Senator Richard J. Gordon, put up a medical field tent at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City as part of its efforts to provide assistance to hospitals that cater to patients with Covid-19. "The NKTI has requested us to provide a tent that will serve as an isolation ward for suspected carriers of the virus. With this, the medical staff can receive those patients at the tent and they no longer have to bring them inside the emergency room. As we know, the NKTI caters to patients with kidney problems, mostly elderly patients who are having dialysis treatment, and they are one of those who are most susceptible to the disease. We want to ensure that they will not get infected and we want to help prevent further spread of the virus," said Gordon. The facility at the NKTI is the first medical tent being set-up by the PRC as part of its response to Covid-19. It will serve as an additional ward for persons under investigation (PUI). Aside from the tent, the PRC has also provided 9,700 pieces of face masks for frontliners and healthcare workers in Quezon City. With 34 confirmed cases, the city is now considered the epicenter of Covid-19 in the country. Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) has requested the PRC for tents so that the Covid-patients will be isolated from patients who are not carrier of the virus. "The Red Cross is actively participating in the nation's fight against Covid-19. We want to assure the public that we will never get tired of helping our people especially in times of crisis. We are one with the hospitals in catering to the needs of our people," Gordon said.