Press Release

March 21, 2020 Bong Go supports proposal for National Week of Prayer amid nationwide COVID-19 situation Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go has expressed his support for a proposed proclamation to hold a National Week of Prayer on the fourth week of March. The proposal outlines that the National Week of Prayer would unite all Filipinos, regardless of religion, to pray for all medical professionals, frontliners, the sick and coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-stricken Filipinos, as well as the rest of the country. "Marami na tayong pinagdaanang pagsubok. Pagputok ng bulkan, lindol, pagkaroon ng iba't ibang kalamidad at lagi nating nalalampasan ang mga ito dahil sa ating pananalig sa Diyos para sa mga kababayan nating Kristiyano, Allah para sa ating mga kababayang Muslim," Go said. The Senator highlighted that now more than ever, Filipinos need to pray. He also highlighted that this is one of the ways to encourage and promote unity among Filipinos to achieve a common purpose. "Ang National Week of Prayer ay isinusulong para magkaisa tayong lahat, kahit iba man ang ating mga relihiyon. Ang panalangin na iaalay natin ay para sa ating mga doctor, nurses, at iba pang health professional, mga frontliners, military, pulisya, mga kababayan nating elderly at persons with disabilities, at mga maysakit at mga naapektuhan ng COVID-19, at higit sa lahat, bawat isang Pilipino na sana'y malampasan na natin ang problemang ito sa lalong madaling panahon," Go added. In the proposed proclamation, the National Week of Prayer will underscore the commitment and sacrifices of all health workers and medical professionals who are at the forefront of the response, police, the military and the government, and "all Filipinos who work tirelessly to protect the community." It will also enjoin people of all faiths, religious traditions and background to offer prayers to overcome the COVID-19 situation in the country. As of March 20, 230 confirmed cases have already been reported by the Department of Health, with 18 deaths and eight recoveries. As the country faces uncertain times with the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon and the state of calamity nationwide, Go deemed it fit that a week of prayer can be a useful weapon to fight the epidemic. "Alam niyo, sadyang relihiyoso ang mga Pilipino, at ito ang isa sa pinakamagandang ugali at sandata natin para masugpo na natin ang pandemic na ito sa ating bansa - ang laging paglingon sa Diyos sa hirap man o sa ginhawa," Go said. With the quarantine measures in place, Go also reminded Filipinos to follow protocol, such as staying at home as much as possible and washing their hands frequently. In addition, the Senator has encouraged public officials to help their constituents through assistance and other needed necessities to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Go also assured that the government is working tirelessly, exhausting all efforts to stop the outbreak as soon as possible. "Sinisigurado ko naman sa ating mga kababayan na ginagawa namin at ng gobyerno ang lahat para matigil na itong virus na ito at masiguradong ligtas ang bawat Pilipino," Go said. "Magtulungan po tayo. Ang pagsunod sa protocol ay isang civic action na kinakailangang sundin hindi lamang para sa kapakanan mo kundi para sa lahat ng taong nakapaligid sa inyo," the Senator added.