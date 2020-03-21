Press Release

March 21, 2020 MESSAGE ON THE INTERNATIONAL DAY FOR THE ELIMINATION OF RACIAL DISCRIMINATION I am one with our brothers and sisters around the world in the observance of the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and the Week of Solidarity with the Peoples Struggling against Racism and Racial Discrimination. We remember the millions of victims who suffered slavery, physical and emotional abuse, stigma and trauma due to the inequality inflicted by racism. We also recognize that although racist practices have already been abolished in many parts of the world, there are still many individuals who experience extreme injustice, lack of opportunity, limited access to social services and poverty because of their color and race. Even during this time of global health crisis, one of the issues that emerged was racial discrimination. Because the coronavirus originated from Wuhan, China, there were reports that Chinese citizens or Filipinos who looked Chinese were harassed abroad. I call on my fellow Filipinos and all peoples of goodwill not to fall into racial profiling or discrimination. Let equality and our humanity prevail, especially during these challenging times. Let us educate the public and reinforce measures to fight racism. It is our obligation to respect each other, as everyone deserves recognition, justice and development. As Elie Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, said: "No human race is superior; no religious faith is inferior. All collective judgments are wrong. Only racists make them." Anuman po ang ating lahi, kulay, kasarian, edad, rehihiyon o estado sa lipunan, lahat tayo ay mga taong nagsasalo at magkasamang namumuhay sa iisang mundo. Sa kabila ng mga pagkakaiba, kayang manaig ng pagkakaisa. #FightRacism #Standup4HumanRights (Sgd.) LEILA M. DE LIMA PNP Custodial Center, Camp Crame 21 March 2020