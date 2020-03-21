Dispatch from Crame No. 743:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the laudable efforts of local leaders, health force, and community workers

3/21/20

Ang mga LGUs ngayon ang tunay na maaasahan. Because of the efforts of LGUs from the city, municipal and barangay levels, the community quarantine in several areas, especially within the NCR, has been relatively successful, no thanks to the national government.

Not everything is going well, but step by step and day by day, the LGUs and the private sector joined in a bayanihan spirit are making things work

Salamat sa mga magagaling at masisipag na Mayor na katulad ni Vico Sotto ng Pasig, na pilit namang sinisiraan ng mga trolls ng administrasyon sa social media, unti-unti nating nakikita ang mga solusyon at pamamaraan kung paano natin malalampasan ang pagsubok na ito.

The question is--Given their limited resources, would the LGUs be able to sustain their laudable efforts if, God forbid, this becomes a protracted crisis?

National government must step up. Tulungan dapat nang todo ang LGUs. Tulungan, hindi takutan. Bayanihan, hindi pabayaan na lang. Kalinga, hindi kasuhan o ikulong na lang.

Pagpugay sa mga nakikilalang mga bayani, hindi inggit.

This petty government has no capacity whatsoever in uniting us and moving us forward away from this crisis. But our local leaders, health force, and community workers can, with our help and solidarity.

Sumainyo pong lahat ang biyaya ng Panginoon na maayos na kalusugan at diwa ng pagtutulungan sa panahon ng kalamidad.

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 743, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._743)