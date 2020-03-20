Press Release

March 20, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO Earlier, I echoed the appeal of concerned sectors and fellow legislators, particularly Senators Joel Villanueva and Pia Cayetano, for the government to release the compensation of job order (JO) and contract of service (COS) workers affected by the lockdown imposed to deter the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Today, the Department of Budget and Management issued Joint Circular No 1, s. 2020, together with the Commission on Audit, which states the general guidelines granting this appeal. The interim guidelines state, among others, that "COS and JO workers who will not be required to report for work due to work suspension and those who are not part of the agency skeletal force shall be paid their corresponding salaries/ wages during the community quarantine period as an exception to the 'no work, no pay' principle for this occasion only." Moreover, it further provides that "COS and JO workers who will be part of the agency skeletal force and will be able to physically report for work during the quarantine period may be granted appropriate additional benefit, as may be authorized by the Office of the President. "COS and JO workers who will be required to work from home shall be paid their corresponding salaries/ wages during the community quarantine period," the interim guidelines further provide. We would like to thank the DBM, COA, and other concerned agencies for their immediate action in granting our appeal and for prioritizing the welfare of all COS and JOs workers affected by this crisis.