Press Release

March 20, 2020 STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

Re: PRRD calls for Special Session of Congress I, together with my other colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives, recommended to the President of the Republic that a special session of both Houses of Congress be called so that the legislative branch can convene to tackle and pass appropriate measures granting a supplemental budget in order to give the President and other concerned agencies the flexibility of utilizing funds as they deem necessary to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). President Duterte has already responded to this recommendation and has called on Congress to hold the Special Session immediately. I have discussed the matter with Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano who both said that they are ready to hold the Special Session at the soonest possible time, either on Saturday or Monday next week. Based on our discussion, the priority is to ensure that additional funds can be allocated for immediate healthcare needs and for much-needed financial and food assistance to Filipinos, particularly the vulnerable sectors, daily wage earners and informal economy workers affected by the strict quarantine measures being imposed. Both houses of Congress have expressed their commitment to find ways to respond to the needs of the people, especially at this time when decisive government action is imperative.