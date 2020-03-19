Press Release

March 19, 2020 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the BIR's extension of the filing of annual income tax returns We thank the Bureau of Internal Revenue for reconsidering its business-as-usual state of affairs and extending the deadline for the filing of annual income tax returns to May 15. Just the same, we also plead with our tax authorities to grant a reprieve in the deadline for all other filings in the bureau as well, especially given the enhanced community quarantine where businesses are closed and mass public transportation is suspended. For instance, tax protests are sensitive to deadlines. If protests are not submitted on time, the assessment will be final. A tax protest entails gathering and collating official documents which are probably kept at offices to support the arguments of the person who filed the protest. There are also taxes for one-time transactions such as documentary stamp tax (payable within five days from the close of the taxable month), capital gains tax (payable within 30 days from the sale), donor's tax (30 days from donation), and not to mention monthly and quarterly tax filings. We understand that the extension has dire consequences, which includes incurring a shortfall of P145 billion. But right now, we need a concerted effort to keep our people confined in their homes, and reduce the anxiety they feel as much as possible. Having more infected patients will also be more costly for the government in terms of stretching our already-stressed healthcare system and our coffers as well. Tulungan po natin ang national at local governments na panatilihin ang ating mga mamamayan sa kanilang mga tahanan habang umiiral ang enhanced community quarantine. Para naman sa mga handang magbayad ng buwis, umaapela po tayo sa kanila na bayaran ito gamit ang mga electronic channels na inihanda ng BIR. Kailangan po ng inyong pamahalaan ang buwis na gagamiting pondo para labanan ang COVID-19.