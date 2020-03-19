GRACE POE ON SPECIAL SESSION:

We support the call for a special session through remote means like teleconferencing or physical presence with the proper safety protocols.

While we believe the national government has enough budget to address the immediate needs of the people, the dire impact of this health crisis could go beyond the one-month quarantine period.

The supplemental budget could be appropriated to expand and strengthen the capacity of the Department of Health in procuring test kits and future cure to the disease, and in hiring health workers and personnel to attend to those infected.

The additional budget will also be needed to bolster support for families hard hit by the quarantine, through cash assistance, alternative livelihood, and food and supply packs.