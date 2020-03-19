Press Release

March 19, 2020 Bong Go urges government to provide support for vulnerable sectors and affected informal workers amid COVID-19 situation Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go appealed to concerned agencies to provide needed assistance to the vulnerable sectors of society and informal workers whose lives are most affected by the enhanced community quarantine imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). "Magtulungan tayo. Kung ano man po ang mga kailangang gawin o mga proseso na dapat padaliin para maibigay ang tulong mula sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno para sa mga pinaka-nangangailangan nito ngayong may krisis, gawin natin," he said, adding that the welfare of the most affected sectors of society should be protected in these trying times. Go said that among those whose lives are adversely affected the most by the strict measures imposed by government to control the spread of the virus are senior citizens, persons with disabilities, pregnant and lactating women, solo parents, and indigent indigenous peoples. "Gusto natin na mabigyan ang lahat ng mga Pilipinong apektado ng quarantine ng kaukulang atensyon at suporta. Prayoridad dapat rito ang mga Pilipino na alam nating limitado na ang galaw, medyo mahina o nahihirapan maghanap ng pagkain at ikabubuhay habang naka-home quarantine," Go said. He emphasized further that informal economy workers, mass transport workers particularly tricycle drivers, public utility vehicles and other transport groups, and Transportation Network Vehicle Service riders, such as Angkas, Joyride, and Grab should also be given assistance due to the temporary stoppage of their operations in most urban areas. "Bagamat masakit mawalan ng kita ng isang buwan, nag-cooperate sila sa utos ng gobyerno para rin po sa kapakanan ng lahat. Nararapat rin lang na tugunan rin natin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan," he said. The Senator is recommending that government utilizes existing programs that can provide immediate support for these sectors to ease their burden. Among these are Department of Social Welfare and Development's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation, distribution of Food and Non-Food Items, and Livelihood Assistance Grants, in addition to the sustained provision of food assistance and non-food essentials to the most affected families. "Gamitin po natin ang resources ng gobyerno ng tama para tulungan ang mga taong pinaka-apektado ng krisis na ito. Nandiyan naman po ang mga programa, ipamahagi na natin sa nangangailangan sa lalong madaling panahon," Go stressed. According to Go, the existing AICS program is an integrated services program of DSWD to individuals and families in crises or difficult situations. Livelihood Assistance Grants may also be distributed to recipients after the quarantine period as a way to cope with economic losses of affected families. "These existing programs can be used to provide financial assistance on top of the distribution of food packs and non-food essentials such as toiletries to vulnerable groups and informal workers most affected by the situation we have now," Go explained. To observe proper quarantine protocols during the provision of these various forms of assistances, Go mentioned that local government units, with the help of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, should be tapped to assist concerned government agencies in the distribution. "Gawin natin ang lahat upang masiguro na maihatid ang tulong sa pamamahay ng vulnerable groups ng ligtas at hindi sila exposed sa sakit. Kailangan nating ipakita ngayon sa ating mga kababayan ang malasakit natin sa kanila. Pera naman nila ito. Ibalik natin sa kanila lalo na ngayon na apektado ang kabuhayan nila," Go said. Go emphasized that at this time of crisis, government officials should do everything they can to find answers to the people's struggles and be of service to the Filipino people. "The government as a whole should continue to do its job in a manner that will not put the health of others at risk. Hindi pwedeng ipagpaliban ang tulong sa kapwa Pilipino, tuloy-tuloy dapat ang serbisyo," Go stressed. Go urged everyone to unite and do the best they can to protect the welfare of all Filipinos, especially those who are most vulnerable and those who are struggling to survive while the country is trying to address the COVID-19 situation. "Sama-sama po nating harapin ang pagsubok na ito. Sa panahon ng krisis, dapat nagtutulungan tayo na mapagaan ang pasakit ng taumbayan. Magmalasakit po tayo sa bawat Pilipinong apektado at magbayanihan tayo para malampasan natin ang pagsubok na ito bilang isang nagkakaisang bansa," Go said.