Dispatch from Crame No. 742:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the announcement, re: Senators to undergo COVID-19 testing

3/19/20

Just to be clear. I will not join my colleagues to be tested for COVID-19. I have been relatively in involuntary quarantine for the past 3 years. With God's grace, I remain healthy.

The testing kit to be used on me is better given to a symptomatic PUI.

The ideal scenario is mass testing. That is, of course, not feasible given our very limited testing kits. So let's prioritize the testing of PUI and PUM cases, or the symptomatic patients and those exposed to them.

Let us use our limited testing kits sparingly or judiciously and only upon the recommendation of a physician or a health professional complying with testing standards.

Hindi po puwedeng lahat na lang ng matataas na opisyales ay magpa-test kaliwa't kanan kahit walang exposure at symptoms. Mas kailangan po yang limitadong testing kits sa ating mga PUI at PUM cases.