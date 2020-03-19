Nancy to NFA: 'Ibigay ng libre ang bigas; giyera ito 'di bakasyon'

Sen. Nancy Binay today exressed her disappointment over the slow response of the National Food Authority in address the distribution of rice to disadvantaged families and communities.

"Anong oras na? Dapat ipamigay na ng NFA ang mga bigas sa tao. Importanteng maitawid muna natin kahit 14 days lang ang mga pamilyang direktang naapektuhan ng lockdown. Hindi ito bakasyon--giyera ito," Binay said.

According to the senator, the NFA has in its warehouses enough supply of rice to distribute rice assistance to the most affected residents during the expanded community quarantine.

"Kailangan pa ba nating hintayin na magkagulo at may mamatay sa gutom? Ano ba ang plano? Sana kumilos na para matulungan lahat ng nangangailangan," Binay said.

The National Food Authority has a standing Memorandum of Agreement with relief agencies such as the DSWD, Office of Civil Defense and LGUs for the supply of their rice requirements for relief operations during natural disasters, calamities and other emergencies.