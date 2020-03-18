POE BACKS DECLARATION OF STATE OF CALAMITY OVER PH, URGES PROPER ALLOCATION OF FUNDS

Sen. Grace Poe on Wednesday welcomed the decision of the government to place the country under a state of calamity, saying such move would allow concerned agencies to quickly address shortages in critical items needed in the fight against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

"The decision is necessary to bolster sweeping relief and emergency efforts to contain the outbreak and at the same time ease the burden of our frontliners and ordinary citizens as we come to grips with this public health crisis," Poe said.

But in the same breath, she urged the government to ensure proper allocation of funds, giving priority to the much-needed equipment of hospitals to serve the growing number of infected patients, the protective gears and food of healthcare workers and other frontliners, and the procurement of testing kits.

The country has so far registered 193 positive cases of the novel coronavirus with 14 fatalities. At least seven patients have recovered from the disease.

"Sang-ayon ako na ilagay ang ating bansa sa state of calamity upang lalong mapaigting ang pagtugon ng pamahalaan kasama ang mga local government units sa lumalalang problema dulot ng COVID-19," said Poe.

"Sa panahong ito, kinakailangan natin ng mas malaking pondo hindi lamang para malabanan at maiwasan ang pagkalat ng sakit, kundi para mabigyan rin ng karampatang tulong ang ating mga kababayan," she added.