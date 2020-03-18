GRACE POE ON THE SURGE OF VOLUNTEERISM AND BAYANIHAN AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

We commend the growing spirit of volunteerism among Filipinos as the country grapples with this pandemic.

Some are doing it at individual level--providing meals, masks, alcohol and other supplies to their neighbors and to those in need. Others are pooling resources, lending bicycles and offering to drive health workers to their workplace.

Even big corporations are doing their part to bring relief to Filipinos--cutting bill payments, spending money to assist their employees and making valuable donations to our overworked healthcare workers.

This is the Filipino at his best--giving the most to those who have the least. This is the true Filipino bayanihan spirit that has not failed to lift up the country during countless disasters.

We hope these acts of generosity continue as more of our kababayan will be needing assistance during the quarantine period and beyond.

We urge the national government and local government units to support the surge of goodwill by putting in place a system allowing the smooth passage of organizations or individuals engaged in these forms of charitable work.

Lastly, we call on everyone involved in volunteer work to continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19.