STATEMENT OF SENATORS LEILA DE LIMA, FRANK DRILON, RISA HONTIVEROS, FRANCIS PANGILINAN

Minority senators seek to ensure food supply during COVID lockdown

To further improve the guidelines on food supply that Malacañang announced late last night, we propose that food manufacturers be allowed to mark with their company/brand logos:

1. Shuttle vehicles for transporting their workers to and from their manufacturing plants. Social distancing will be practiced in the vehicles;

2. Vans and delivery trucks of their suppliers (e.g., of tin cans, packaging materials, ingredients, engineering parts for their machines);

3. Their delivery trucks for continued service to sari-sari stores, groceries, supermarkets and distributors.

The best way to counter panic-buying in these times is to show full shelves of food items. We cannot let food shortages happen because we must uphold the people's right to food even or especially under states of calamity and because we have seen their horrible consequences in other countries. We should ensure the people's right to food security and avert any possible food riots with careful planning and reasonable implementation.